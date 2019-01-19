The facts of the Sahiwal shooting will be made public, says Fawad Chaudhry

In a video message on Saturday, he said if CTD’s statement turns out to be false, the culprits will face exemplary punishment.Chaudhry said a detailed investigation will be carried out of the incident and the facts made public.The CTD's version was that terrorists had been killed in the incident but eyewitness accounts were different.The police are investigating the fatal shooting of four people at around 12pm on Saturday in Sahiwal by the CTD.