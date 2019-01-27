The court didn’t order demolition of any building, says Firdous Naqvi

The court didn’t order demolition of any building, said PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

The opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly was addressing a press conference on Sunday. He said that people didn’t even read the court order and turned thieves into heroes. “The thieves are saying that they will not let any building be demolished,” he remarked.

On January 24, the Supreme Court ordered the Sindh government to expedite the process of improving Karachi’s infrastructure. The court ordered the Sindh government to call a cabinet meeting and submit a report in two weeks. The top court wants the city’s master plan too. Justice Ahmed said that the court wants the master plan, which was approved in 1960.

Related: ‘Sindh government must demolish 500 buildings in Karachi’

The Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that he will not implement the Supreme Court’s orders to demolish 500 buildings in Karachi. “The government does not have enough resources to compensate the people who will be affected by the mass destruction,” he told the media on January 25. He said that at this time, Sindh is not even getting the money allotted to it by the federal government.

No one can make any building without the approval of the Sindh Building Control Authority, said the opposition leader. “How were 10-story buildings constructed in the city?” he asked. “Who are the officers who approved their construction? No one is asking about them.”

Someone should present the master plan, he remarked. “Only then we will find out where China-cutting occurred.

Speaking about the wedding halls, he remarked that the halls have been made without any parking space. “Halls are needed. We can no longer write a letter to union councils to get permission to use the road as a venue for a wedding.”

Related: Wedding hall owners across Karachi call off their protest after negotiations with Saeed Ghani

On January 26, owners of wedding halls staged a protest on University Road for over six hours and tried to get into the SBCA’s office in Civic Centre. The owners had warned that if the SBCA didn’t revoke its order to demolish the halls, then no one would be able to get married. They had also said they wouldn’t be returning booking fees to the people who were scheduled to get married in their halls.

They took back their call to shut down wedding halls in Karachi from Sunday to protest the SBCA’s decision to knock them down. The decision was made after negotiations with Saeed Ghani.

“We want a Karachi with open streets, where people travel in buses and trams. We want a Karachi where every household gets water, where people are not scared of getting robbed,” said Naqvi.

“We are the representatives of the people and we will bring about change,” he remarked.