The All FATA Khasadar Force Committee has been merged with the police

The All Fata Khasadar Force Committee’s wish to be merged with the police force has finally been granted.

The decision was made during an apex committee meeting presided over by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and KP Governor Shah Farman on Wednesday.

Two days ago, the committee had expressed its demand to be provided privileges at par with the police force. “Given that Fata has been merged with Khyber Pakhtunkwa since May 31, it is time for the Khasadar and Levies forces to also be merged with the police force,” said Syed Jalal Wazir, chairperson of the Khasadar Force Committee, while addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on January 21.

“The Khasadar Force has a 100-year history of services for the country. But the government is not fulfilling the pledges made towards the force.”

The Khasadar and Levies are paramilitary forces stationed in the area formerly known as Fata. Local youth are recruited for the two forces and are mostly uneducated.

There is a total of 30,000 personnel of the Khasadar and Levies in the seven former agencies and six frontier regions. Over 2,000 personnel of these paramilitary forces laid down their lives during the fight against terrorism in the area.

We are not against the Fata merger, he had said, adding that they just want the Levies to also be merged with the police force. Wazir warned that they would be forced to stage a protest in the federal capital if their demands were not met.

“Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa should take notice of the situation as we are being forcibly retired from the force,” said Wazir.

After the Fata merger, Mohmand, Bajaur, Kurram, North and South Waziristan, Khyber, Orakzai, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Mansehra, Peshawar Frontier Region, Bannu Frontier Region, Kohat Frontier Region, Lakki Marwat Frontier Region, Dera Ismail Khan Frontier Region and Tank Frontier Region were all merged.

On May 31, 2018, former president Mamnoon Hussain signed the 25th Amendment after which Fata was officially merged with Khyber Pakhtunkwa.