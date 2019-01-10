Tahirul Qadri wants government to declare January 10 as Zainab’s day

January 10, 2019

File photo: AFP

Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri wants the government to officially declare January 10 as Zainab’s Day.

In a tweet on Thursday, the chief of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek demanded the government recognise the DNA test as valid evidence in the rape case.

Zainab, a seven-year-old girl from Kasur, disappeared on January 5 last year and her body was found after five days.

Imran Ali, one of Zainab’s neighbourers, was arrested in connection with the minor’s rape and murder.

Ali was hanged in Lahore’s Ko Lakhpat jail on October 17 after a court found him guilty.

The murder of Zainab triggered widespread outrage in the county, including violent protests.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Tahirul Qadri hospitalised in Lahore

October 22, 2018 9:45 pm

Zainab’s parents urge people to break silence over child abuse

October 17, 2018 9:31 pm

There was no shame on Imran’s face, says Zainab’s father

October 17, 2018 10:54 am

Zainab’s murderer hanged at the Kot Lakhpat Jail

October 17, 2018 8:14 am

Zainab’s father wants her killer to be hanged in public

October 13, 2018 11:56 am

Tahirul Qadri wants a new JIT formed to investigate the Model Town case

October 6, 2018 3:25 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.