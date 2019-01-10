Tahirul Qadri wants government to declare January 10 as Zainab’s day

Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri wants the government to officially declare January 10 as Zainab’s Day.

In a tweet on Thursday, the chief of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek demanded the government recognise the DNA test as valid evidence in the rape case.

It was due to nationwide campaign that helped seek justice for Zainab, otherwise her case would have been no different from the previous ones. Government must announce 10th of January as “Zainab Day”.#RememberingZainab — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) January 10, 2019

We demand from the present government to include DNA test as a valid evidence and NACTA should be tasked to develop softwares to block such websites. 10th January must be officially declared as Zainab’s Day.#RememberingZainab#ZainabDay — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) January 10, 2019

Zainab, a seven-year-old girl from Kasur, disappeared on January 5 last year and her body was found after five days.

Imran Ali, one of Zainab’s neighbourers, was arrested in connection with the minor’s rape and murder.

Ali was hanged in Lahore’s Ko Lakhpat jail on October 17 after a court found him guilty.

The murder of Zainab triggered widespread outrage in the county, including violent protests.