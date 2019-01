The Switzerland government has sent a traffic challan to JUI-F member in Peshawar.

Arbab Farooq violated a traffic rule while visiting Switzerland a few days ago. A €105 fine was imposed on him for speeding, an additional €100 has been imposed because he failed to pay the fine on time.

Farooq said that he has contacted a friend in Italy to help him pay the fine. He remarked that he couldn’t pay the fine on time as he received the challan late.