Swine flu case confirmed in Islamabad

A case of H1N1 virus (commonly known as swine flu) was confirmed in Islamabad on Saturday.

It has been confirmed that a patient brought to PIMS Hospital in Islamabad a few days ago has been infected with swine flu. According to hospital officials, the patient, 32-year-old Asma, is a resident of Abbottabad.

The patient’s samples were sent for testing to the National Institute of Health, which confirmed that she has swine flu. She has been confined to an isolated ward.

What is swine flu?

In the spring of 2009, scientists recognised a particular strain of flu virus known as H1N1. This virus is actually a combination of viruses from pigs, birds and humans.

According to the World Health Organization, the signs and symptoms of swine flu are similar to those of infections caused by other flu strains and can include:

Fever (but not always)

Chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Watery, red eyes

Body aches

Headache

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Nausea and vomiting

The symptoms develop about one to three days after you’re exposed to the virus. The virus is spread when you inhale contaminated droplets or transfer the live virus from a contaminated surface to your eyes, nose or mouth. You can’t catch swine flu from eating pork.