Swabi councillors want Christians to be appointed as ‘sweepers’ in hospitals instead of Muslims

January 19, 2019

Photo: World Watch Monitor

The Swabi district council in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wants the sweepers hired in the district’s hospitals to be Christian only.

The members of the district council have unanimously adopted a resolution in this regard demanding that all Muslim posted as sweepers be transferred to other posts, such as those of a guard or peon.

The resolution was presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Akmal Khan.

It was supported by various members, including Saeed Inayat Ali, Ajwan Khan Jadood, Jahanzaib Khan, Hasmatullah, Maulana Mohammad Shahabuddin, Amir Nawab, Shafqat Rani and others. No one opposed the resolution.

The resolution also stated that this idea was in accordance with court orders. The document, however, did not specify when a court gave such an order and in what case.

Akmal Khan told SAMAA Digital that he did not remember the date of the court order. Last year, however, the Peshawar High Court passed a verdict in which Muslims working as sweepers in the Bacha Khan Medical Complex were to be transferred to other posts, he said.

Strangely enough, he said that the purpose of the resolution was not to discriminate against Christians.

 
 
 

