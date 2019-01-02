Suzuki jacks up motorcycle prices by up to Rs8,000

Before consumers could properly digest the news of Suzuki cars becoming more expensive this year, the Japanese auto giant has increased prices of its motorcycles variants as well.

According to a notification sent to dealers on January 1, the 100cc GD110 S variant will now cost Rs155,000, up by Rs5,000, while the top of the line GR150 variant will sell for Rs243,000 after an increase of Rs8,000.

The decision comes a month after the rupee went through its latest round of depreciation, rising by more Rs6 on November 30 last year.

When the rupee devalues, the cost of production for local auto makers also increases because they import some of their parts and pay for these raw materials in dollars. As a result, these automakers pass the impact of rupee depreciation on to the consumer in the form of price increase.

The rupee has appreciated more than 30% against the dollar since December 2017 when it was trading at Rs105. A dollar is now worth Rs139. As the dollar became more expensive, all automakers operating in Pakistan increased their prices.

According to the new price list, effective from January 1, all variants of Suzuki motorcycles will be more expensive.