Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar has retired after 37 years of service in the police department.

Anwar’s name was in written a letter issued by the Sindh government in April last year, which mentioned the names of the officers who will retire on December 31, 2018.

Related: Rao Anwar wants name off ECL so he can perform Umrah

Anwar is accused of killing Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter. He is currently out on bail in the murder case.