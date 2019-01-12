Suspected target killer escapes from Karachi’s Jinnah hospital

A suspected target killer escaped from Karachi’s Jinnah hospital Thursday night, SAMAA TV reported Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Javed, was brought to Jinnah hospital’s surgical ward from jail by the court police, police said. He, however, escaped from the hospital between 11-12pm Thursday night.

Javed was arrested by the Rangers a few days ago. The suspect also managed to steal a police rifle before escaping.

Two policemen were later taken into custody for negligence of their duties, police officials said. A case was registered against five people, including three policemen.

Police said that the suspect’s two accomplices helped him escape from the hospital.