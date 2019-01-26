Suspected robber arrested in injured condition in Karachi encounter

January 26, 2019

A suspect was arrested in an injured condition after an encounter in Karachi’s Steel Town Friday night.

His accomplice managed to flee the scene, said the Malir SSP.

The encounter took place on the road near the Filter Plant Colony which is close to Steel Town.

The Malir SSP said the police encountered the two suspects while on patrol.

Police also seized explosives, weapons and mobile phones from his possession.

According to the police, he was wanted in several cases of robbery. Several cases against him are registered in various police stations of the city, the police said.

 
 
 

