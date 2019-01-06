Supreme Court to hear the petition to bring Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan

Pakistan’s top court will hear a petition to bring former finance minister Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan.

He is currently residing in London. The case will be heard on Tuesday, January 8.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, will hear the case.

Notices have been issued to the interior, finance, foreign affairs and information ministries, along with Dar and the FIA.

Dar has been declared a proclaimed absconder by an accountability court over his failure to appear in a case pertaining to his possession of assets ‘beyond his known means of income’. He has been asked to surrender his passport and that of his wife, however, the couple has failed to comply with the court’s orders.

On July 14, a red warrant was issued for his arrest.

The red warrant was issued after approval from the interior ministry. The FIA has sent the warrant to Interpol for help bringing the former minister back.