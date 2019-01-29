Supreme Court to hear review petition against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal

January 29, 2019

File Photo

The Supreme Court is set to hear a review petition against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi. 

Strict security arrangements are in place. The case will be heard by a three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

Qari Muhammad Salaam, who submitted the review petition, has requested the court maintain the death sentence awarded to her by a trial court. Salaam, who lives in a village near Nankana Sahib, had filed a case against Aasia Bibi and accused her of blasphemy.

Aasia Bibi had spent eight years on death row and was cleared of blasphemy charges by the Supreme Court last October.

Related: Asia Bibi verdict: SC tells govt to compensate riot victims in a month

Violent protesters took to the streets in various cities of the country following her acquittal.

She was released from jail on November 7 and is currently being kept at a secure location for security reasons. Her lawyer, Saiful Malook, who had left Pakistan after receiving death threats, has come back to the country for the hearing.

“This is a frivolous petition and they should be fined for even filing it. I expect the hearing will be completed within minutes and the petition will be dismissed,” Malook told Al Jazeera.

 

 

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Supreme Court to hear review petition against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal Tuesday

January 28, 2019 8:24 pm

PTI’s disqualification petition against Asif Zardari to be heard in the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday

January 28, 2019 5:31 pm

Dr Shahid Masood granted bail in PTV corruption case

January 28, 2019 1:23 pm

Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur file review petition against SC’s order in fake accounts case

January 28, 2019 1:03 pm

Wedding hall owners across Karachi call off their protest after negotiations with Saeed Ghani

January 26, 2019 8:58 pm

Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for marrying his stepdaughter in KP’s Haripur

January 25, 2019 7:35 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Farooq Baloch
Taha Anis
Ali Haider
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.