Supreme Court to hear review petition against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal Tuesday

January 28, 2019

The Supreme Court will begin a review of the acquittal of Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case on Tuesday morning (tomorrow).

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will head the three-member bench, also comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, that will hear the review petition.

Aasia Bibi had spent eight years on death row and was cleared of blasphemy charges by the Supreme Court last October.

Violent protesters took to the streets in various cities of the country following her acquittal.

She was released from jail on November 7 and is currently being kept at a secure location for security reasons. Her lawyer, Saiful Malook, who had left Pakistan after receiving death threats, has come back to the country for the hearing.

“This is a frivolous petition and they should be fined for even filing it. I expect the hearing will be completed within minutes and the petition will be dismissed,” Malook told Al Jazeera.

 
 
 

