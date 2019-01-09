Supreme Court to hear NAB’s petition against suspension of Sharif family’s sentences in the Avenfield case

The Supreme Court has decided to take up NAB’s appeals against the suspension of sentences of Sharif family in the Avenfield case.

A larger bench will hear the case on January 14, Monday. The bench will be headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprise justices Asif Saeed Khosa, Gulzar Ahmed, Musheer Alam and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

The court will review the basis on which the sentences of the Sharif family were suspended.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar were released from Adiala Jail on September 19 after the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences.

They were sentenced to 10, seven and one year respectively by an accountability court for failing to disclose ownership of Avenfield apartments in London.