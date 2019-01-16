Supreme Court rules that Karachi’s JPMC will remain a federal institution

January 16, 2019

The Supreme Court has rejected the Sindh government’s plea for control of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

During a hearing on Wednesday, the top court ruled that control of the hospital –Karachi’s biggest public sector hospital – will remain with the federal government.

The provincial government had argued that under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, control of the healthcare facility should be devolved to the province.

In 2016, the top court suspended the Sindh High Court’s order that had annulled the devolution of the hospital and two other federal healthcare facilities, calling it unconstitutional.

 
 
 

