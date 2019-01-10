Supreme Court quashes petition seeking removal of Rao Anwar’s name from the ECL

Pakistan’s top court dismissed on Thursday a petition seeking the removal of former Malir SSP Rao Anwar from the Exit Control List.

“When was Rao Anwar,” asked Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. His lawyer said that Anwar hasn’t been acquitted, he is only out on bail.

The top judge ordered for Anwar’s passport to be seized. “We are not removing his name from the no-fly list,” said the chief justice. “Anwar will stay in Pakistan until the trial against him is completed,” he remarked. Rao Anwar killed a young man, he said.

Related: Suspended cop Rao Anwar retires after 37 years of service

The former cop’s lawyer said that Anwar’s entire family is abroad. To which, the chief justice said that his family should be called to Pakistan too.

We know how Rao Anwar arrested, said Chief Justice Nisar.

On December 27, Rao Anwar submitted a petition in court seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List. Anwar is accused of killing Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter. He is currently out on bail in the murder case. The cop retired after 37 years of service on January 1.

The petition maintains that Anwar was a victim of professional rivalry and “a vilification campaign was launched against him for the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.” The former Malir SSP wishes to perform Umrah subject to the removal of his name from the ECL, it states. Anwar says in the petition that he will continue to attend the trial regularly.

Related: Rao Anwar wants name off ECL so he can perform Umrah

Earlier this year, the interior ministry had placed Anwar’s name on the ECL after the apex court’s order.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had remarked Anwar tried to flee the country and had directed the interior ministry to put him on ECL immediately.

The same morning, Federal Investigation Agency stopped him from leaving the country at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport. The investigation agency had seized his travel documents. Anwar was flying to Dubai on board a private flight EK615, when he was offloaded.