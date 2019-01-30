Supreme Court orders release of a convict who killed a barber with scissors 11 years ago

January 30, 2019

File photo: AFP

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to release a convict who has spent 11 years in jail for murdering a barber.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa heard the appeal submitted by Abdul Khaliq against Lahore High Court’s decision.

Khaliq was jailed in 2007 for murdering a barber Mazhar Hussain with a scissor.

Khaliq had killed Hussain for making fun of his father. Hussain could not survive and succumbed to his injuries.

Huzoor Bakhsh, Khaliq’s father, had gone to the barber for a shave but instead he shaved his head and made fun of him.

The CJP observed that Khaliq didn’t plan the murder and Section 203-B of the Criminal Procedures Code could not apply on him. It happened suddenly and Section 302-C would apply on him, he said.

He also observed that the convict has already spent his 11 years behind bars and should be released.

Subsequently, the court passed acquittal orders of Abdul Khaliq.

 
 
 

