Supreme Court orders registration of Christian marriages

The Supreme Court has ordered that the marriages of the Christian community should be registered.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, directed on Wednesday union councils to ensure the registration of the marriages.

It also ordered NADRA to issue computerised marriage certificates to members of the community.

The Punjab government has been directed to formulate legislation to register the marriages.

The Christian community wants to be able to register its marriages at a union council level because otherwise the contracts have no legal value. “The births of our children are registered at the union councils. However, our weddings are not,” Bishop Shafqat informed the court on September 10.

Currently, they are issued a certificate by the church after marriage, but there is no easy way to get registered with the government.

“Their marriages are registered in a different way and this is discriminatory behaviour,” the top judge had remarked. It violates Article 25 of the Constitution, which seeks equality for all, he said.

The court was also informed at the September 10 hearing that the Punjab law has to be changed for the marriages to be registered.