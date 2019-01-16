Supreme Court orders registration of Christian marriages

January 16, 2019

Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court has ordered that the marriages of the Christian community should be registered.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, directed on Wednesday union councils to ensure the registration of the marriages.

It also ordered NADRA to issue computerised marriage certificates to members of the community.

The Punjab government has been directed to formulate legislation to register the marriages.

Related: The SC will announce in a few days if it’s going to make it easier for Christians to register their marriages

The Christian community wants to be able to register its marriages at a union council level because otherwise the contracts have no legal value. “The births of our children are registered at the union councils. However, our weddings are not,” Bishop Shafqat informed the court on September 10.

Currently, they are issued a certificate by the church after marriage, but there is no easy way to get registered with the government.

“Their marriages are registered in a different way and this is discriminatory behaviour,” the top judge had remarked. It violates Article 25 of the Constitution, which seeks equality for all, he said.

The court was also informed at the September 10 hearing that the Punjab law has to be changed for the marriages to be registered.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to take oath as Pakistan’s 26th chief justice on Jan 18

January 16, 2019 2:09 pm

SC disposes of suo motu notice in Orange Line case

January 16, 2019 12:40 pm

Supreme Court rules that Karachi’s JPMC will remain a federal institution

January 16, 2019 11:52 am

Grand Hyatt case: Is there a double standard for housing of the rich and poor in Pakistan?

January 15, 2019 11:29 pm

SC turns down Bahria Town’s offer to pay Rs200b to avoid NAB reference

January 15, 2019 11:05 pm

Scholars, civil society and government should work together to control population, rules top court

January 15, 2019 2:38 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Taha Anis
Obed Pasha
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.