Supreme Court extends it powers to Gilgit-Baltistan

January 17, 2019

Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court extended on Thursday its powers to Gilgit-Baltistan. It also ordered the grant of fundamental rights to residents of the area.

A seven-judge larger bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was hearing petitions challenging the Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018, Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self Governance Order, 2009 and the right of residents of the area to be governed through their chosen representatives.

The court ordered that till a referendum is held, the people of this area, as well as those living in Kashmir, will be given fundamental rights.

Related: American hunts a markhor in Chitral for $92,000

We are thankful to the court for this historic verdict, said the attorney general.

Gilgit-Baltistan courts hold the right to review the law-making done by the Gilgit-Baltistan Council, ordered, ruled the SC. However, these courts do not hold constitutional rights within Pakistan.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan will be able to challenge the appellate court’s decisions in the Supreme Court, it said.

This was the chief justice’s last case.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Supreme Court warns parents of action if they pay excess school fees

January 17, 2019 2:29 pm

All federal hospitals will remain under the Centre’s control, rules the Supreme Court

January 17, 2019 1:26 pm

A chief justice who took on big water, blasphemy and worked Sundays

January 17, 2019 1:12 pm

SC wants centre to strike off names of Bilawal and Murad Ali Shah from the no-fly list

January 16, 2019 11:51 pm

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to take oath as Pakistan’s 26th chief justice on Jan 18

January 16, 2019 2:09 pm

Supreme Court orders registration of Christian marriages

January 16, 2019 1:52 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.