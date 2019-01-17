Supreme Court extends it powers to Gilgit-Baltistan

The Supreme Court extended on Thursday its powers to Gilgit-Baltistan. It also ordered the grant of fundamental rights to residents of the area.

A seven-judge larger bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was hearing petitions challenging the Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018, Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self Governance Order, 2009 and the right of residents of the area to be governed through their chosen representatives.

The court ordered that till a referendum is held, the people of this area, as well as those living in Kashmir, will be given fundamental rights.

We are thankful to the court for this historic verdict, said the attorney general.

Gilgit-Baltistan courts hold the right to review the law-making done by the Gilgit-Baltistan Council, ordered, ruled the SC. However, these courts do not hold constitutional rights within Pakistan.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan will be able to challenge the appellate court’s decisions in the Supreme Court, it said.

This was the chief justice’s last case.