Supreme Court disposes of suo motu notice in APS attack case

The Supreme Court has disposed of the suo motu notice in the APS Peshawar attack case.

During a hearing on Monday, the court granted the commission investigating the incident more time to complete its investigation.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked the KP advocate general whether the judicial inquiry into the case had been completed. The commission has recorded the statements of 109 people, replied the advocate general.

On January 10, the commission requested the court for another month to complete its investigation, said the advocate general. The court then granted the commission’s request.

However, the court said the commission should complete the inquiry as soon as it can.

On January 11, senior military and police officers were sent letters by the commission, asking them to record their statements in the case. This included the former Peshawar corps commander and former KP inspector general of police.