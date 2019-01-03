Supreme Court directs companies to complete Orange line train project on time or pay fine 

Pakistan’s top court has ordered construction companies to complete Orange Line Metro train project on time or else a fine will be imposed on time.

The Lahore Development Authority has been directed to release the funds to the companies. The court is supervising the project itself, said Chief Justice Saqib Nisar while hearing the case on Thursday.

“We had asked for a time frame because it is a facility for the public,” he said. The court will punish the culprits if their work is found to be substandard.

Naeem Bukhari, who was representing a private company, said that LDA doesn’t want the project to be completed. They haven’t released Rs1 billion funds, he said. The chief justice said that the companies will start the construction work once they get the funds.

He remarked that the project is affecting a lot of people. The mud and dirty water have given rise to different diseases such as hepatitis among the people of Lahore.

The hearing has been adjourned till January 7, Monday.