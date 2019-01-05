Supreme Court closes NRO case against Musharraf and Zardari

Pakistan’s top court closed on Friday the NRO case against former presidents Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari and former attorney general Mohammad Qayyum.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the details of the assets of all three people are available with the court.

There have been many developments in the Omni Group case, he said. “The law will pave its own way.”

The top judge asked where the petitioner was. He was informed that Feroze Shah Gillani was unwell.

He remarked that the court had issued notices to the respondents. The petitioner had asked the court to recover the losses incurred by the national treasury because of the controversial ordinance. The petition said that Zardari had kept the country’s money in Swiss banks and Musharraf gave a clean chit to thieves through NRO. Qayyum was accused of writting a letter to Swiss courts to close the case against Zardari.

The court remarked that the case is not in public interest and wrapped it up.

The National Reconciliation Ordinance, which was issued by Musharraf, had granted amnesty to politicians and bureaucrats accused in corruption and money laundering cases filed between January 1, 1986 and October 12, 1999.