Supreme Court closes NRO case against Musharraf and Zardari

January 4, 2019

Pakistan’s top court closed on Friday the NRO case against former presidents Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari and former attorney general Mohammad Qayyum.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the details of the assets of all three people are available with the court.

There have been many developments in the Omni Group case, he said. “The law will pave its own way.”

Related: Zardari says he was never a beneficiary of NRO

The top judge asked where the petitioner was. He was informed that Feroze Shah Gillani was unwell.

He remarked that the court had issued notices to the respondents. The petitioner had asked the court to recover the losses incurred by the national treasury because of the controversial ordinance. The petition said that Zardari had kept the country’s money in Swiss banks and Musharraf gave a clean chit to thieves through NRO. Qayyum was accused of writting a letter to Swiss courts to close the case against Zardari.

The court remarked that the case is not in public interest and wrapped it up.

The National Reconciliation Ordinance, which was issued by Musharraf, had granted amnesty to politicians and bureaucrats accused in corruption and money laundering cases filed between January 1, 1986 and October 12, 1999.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

The SC wants to know why 145,000 acres of Sindh govt land hasn’t been retrieved from illegal occupiers yet

January 2, 2019 12:46 pm

No one has the guts to arrest Bilawal, says Khursheed Shah

December 30, 2018 3:49 pm

ECL ‘drama’ will not affect my votes, says Zardari

December 29, 2018 4:44 pm

We have always put the poor first, says Asif Ali Zardari

December 28, 2018 3:42 pm

From Murad Shah to Bilawal: Everyone on the ECL in the fake accounts case

December 28, 2018 12:40 pm

SC issues notices to Zardari, Malik Riaz to appear on Dec 31 in money laundering case

December 28, 2018 12:19 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

Manik Aftab

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.