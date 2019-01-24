Supreme Court acquits man in rape case after eight years

The Supreme Court acquitted on Thursday a man in a rape case after eight years.

A sessions court had sentenced him to life and the sentence was maintained by the high court.

The two-member top court bench that acquitted him was headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

The case was registered in 2010. The woman who accused the suspect of raping and impregnating her now has an eight-year-old daughter.

The court ruled that the sexual relations between the man and the women were consensual. “The woman did not file the report for seven months. She didn’t even tell her mother,” the court said. The woman was four weeks pregnant when she went to get her medical test.

The chief justice said that the woman made the accusations after people saw her with the man.

The woman’s father said that the suspect is quite influential and he wants justice, to which the chief justice said what people deem appropriate is justice for them. “If a verdict is given against someone’s wishes, then it is called injustice,” he added.