Suman Pawan Bodani becomes Pakistan’s first female judge from the Hindu community

January 28, 2019

A woman from the Hindu community has been appointed Pakistan’s first female judge from her community.

Suman Pawan Bodani, the daughter of Dr Pawan Podani, hails from Shahdadkot, Sindh. She stood 54th in the merit list for the appointment of civil judge/judicial magistrate.

This isn’t the first time that a person from the Hindu community has been appointed as a judge. The first judge from the Hindu community was the renowned Justice Rana Bhagwandas who served as the fourth chief justice of Pakistan from 1960 to 1968. He also remained the acting chief justice for brief periods between 2005 and 2007.

In March 2018, Krishna Kumari, a member of the PPP, became the first Hindu woman elected to the Senate.

 
 
 

