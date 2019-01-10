Students from low-income families will make up 10% enrolment at Sindh’s private schools

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah has said that along with taking back their exorbitant fee increases, private schools in the province will now have to ensure that they provide free-of-charge schooling to children from low income families.
Such students should make up 10% of their total enrolment, he told the Sindh Assembly on Thursday.
Shah said that they are conducting a survey to ascertain how many private schools there actually are in Sindh, but so far, they have around 12,300 schools registered with them.
The schools have been issued notices, he said, adding that they will complete the survey within a month and a half.