Student injured after angry motorcyclists smash college van’s windows in Kasur’s Pattoki

January 9, 2019




Angry motorcyclists injured a student in an attack on a college van in Kasur’s Pattoki on Wednesday.

The assailants shattered the van’s windows with sticks. Police reached the scene, however, the attackers had fled the scene by then. The van driver was also beaten up and then he ran away, leaving the students on their own.

The incident took place when a motorcyclist collided with a van as he was trying to take a wrong turn and hit a electricity pole. He called his friends, who all used sticks to smash the windows of the van. According to the students, the motorcyclist started breaking the windows of their van in reaction to the fall, which was his own fault.

He even hit the windows with a pistol, the students said, adding that the man threw petrol on the van in an attempt to light it on fire and threatened the students.

One of the students told SAMAA TV that several calls were made to the police while the attack was happening but the law enforcers managed to reach the scene a good 30 minutes later.

The injured student was taken to a nearby hospital. A search for the culprit is under way, however, a case has yet to be registered.
 
 


