Stray dogs injure 12 people in Karachi’s Korangi

Twelve people were injured after they were attacked by stray dogs in Karachi’s Korangi No 3 on Sunday.

This includes five children. Their faces, arms and legs were injured during the attacks.

They were taken to Indus Hospital for treatment. The hospital’s Rabies Clinic assistant manager, Aftab Gohar, said some victims will even need plastic surgery.

One victim described the attack and said a dog was sitting near his motorcycle. When he tried to climb on, the dog grabbed hold of his forearm and then attacked his jaw. He suffered severe injuries to his face and arm.

The residents of the area have started a drive to cull the stray dogs themselves.