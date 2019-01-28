Stop wasting our time, Karachi police tell ‘fake’ complainants

As many as 6,663 complaints were received on the WhatsApp number in December 2018. Of these, 6,460 complaints turned out to be fake, the Karachi police said.The complaints related more to domestic problems, such as conflicts within a family, rather than reports of criminal activity, the police said.Only 139 complaints received till January 14 were genuine.According to a report, most of the complaints were against policemen. Land grabbing, threats to life and property, fraud and extortion were also reported.A woman also sent a complaint about receiving damaged makeup.Karachi police chief Ameer Sheikh said the system would work even if one complaint in a 1,00 was genuine. He said a system may be established in the future where all kinds of complaints could be addressed.He advised people to avoid sending unnecessary complaints on the WhatsApp number, saying complainants' numbers would be blocked after three fake complaints.He said a woman complained that her son was showing her messages to her sisters-in-law. “What can the police do about such a matter?” he asked.Many people waste the time of policemen by sending such complaints, Sheikh said.