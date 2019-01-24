Speeding bus runs over three-year-old girl in Quetta

January 24, 2019

A speeding bus killed a minor girl in Quetta’s Satellite Town on Thursday.

The bus driver was unable to bring the bus under control, crushing three-year-old Kulsoom to death. She died on the spot.

The girl’s family protested her death on Abdul Baqi Road and shouted slogans against the authorities.

Kulsoom’s father, Akbar Khan, said similar incidents have occurred on the same road in the past.

He said inexperienced and irresponsible bus drivers had become a threat to the lives of the public.

The provincial government and district administration need to formulate a safe strategy for the operation of local buses otherwise innocent lives will continue to be lost, he said.

 
 
 

