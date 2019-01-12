Snow blankets the northern regions of Pakistan

Some areas in the upper half of the country were hit by rain while the mountainous regions received snowfall Saturday morning.

It rained in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot and snowed in Murree, Gilgit, Thandiani, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, Kalam and Malam Jabba.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that temperatures have dropped in the upper half of the country. This is the second day of rain in Abbottabad and Gurdnawah.

Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Changla Gali and Thandiani have all been hit by snow. The road from Abbottabad to Murree is closed for traffic due to the snow.

In Azad Kashmir rain and snow has continued for the second day as well. It has also snowed heavily in Wadi Neelum and Wadi Lipa Karna. Major roads in the area have been closed due to the snow.

Srinagar, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Chitral and other areas in the mountains are also snowed in. It has also snowed in Swat.

Snow has also blanketed Wadi Kalam, Malam Jabba and Miadam Valley.

Attock, Hub and Gurdnawah have also seen a drop in temperatures due to the rain.