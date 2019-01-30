Six-member medical board examines Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore

A six-member medical board arrived at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore Wednesday morning to examine former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The team comprises cardiologists from the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology.

They checked his resting heart rate and as well as his heart rate while he is walking or exercising.

Last week, the three-time former premier underwent a checkup at the PIC by a three-member board.

His family has been complaining that they have not been given copies of the medical board’s reports. They have petitioned the court for these reports and say he should be given medical treatment to avoid the condition ‘worsening’.