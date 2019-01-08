Sindh’s CNG stations to shut down for 34 hours

The Sui Southern Gas Company has directed all the CNG stations across Sindh, including Karachi, to shut down by 10pm tonight (Tuesday).

According to details, the SSGC will stop gas supply to all the CNG stations at 10pm tonight due to low gas pressure.

The CNG stations will resume operations on Thursday at 8am after 34 hours of closure.

There are a total 650 CNG stations in Sindh, of which 300 are in Karachi.

On December 11, the SSGC had halted gas supply to all the CNG stations in Sindh for an indefinite period. The gas supply resumed after six days when Governor Imran Ismail and Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar intervened.