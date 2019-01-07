Sindh to remove mobile phone jammers from all central jails in the province

The Sindh government has decided to remove mobile phone jammers from central jails across the province.

Now, residents of the surrounding areas won’t have to leave the neighbourhood to make calls.

There are 25 jails in Sindh — five central jails, 11 district jails, four women jails, four juvenile jails and one open prison. The central jails are located in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad and Khairpur.

Related: Here’s how Nawaz Sharif is spending his days in Kot Lakhpat Jail

All dangerous prisoners will be shifted to a single jail far from cities, said Prisons Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

The only jail that will have jammers will be the one in which these prisoners are kept, he said.