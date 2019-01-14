Sindh High Court summons the fee structure of four major schools in Karachi

The Sindh High Court summoned on Monday the fee structure of four major schools – Beaconhouse School System, The City School, Foundation Public School and Head Start School System — in Karachi.

A larger bench, headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Ashraf Jahan, also summoned details of the money the schools deposited with the Supreme Court.

The court remarked that its order was not being complied with and that the Sindh government was also responsible for this situation.

The court asked the schools how much implementation was being done of its order. How much was the school fee reduced, asked the bench.

It also told the schools not to quote the Supreme Court’s order, as the court was well aware of what the top court has ordered.

The director of private schools, Mansoob Siddiqui, said two major schools – Beaconhouse School System and The City School – hadn’t had their fee structure approved.

The hearing was adjourned till January 28.