Sindh High Court summons police chief over slow progress in Chakra Goth case

January 23, 2019

The Sindh High Court summoned on Wednesday IG Dr Kaleem Imam over the slow progress in Chakra Goth case.

On August 19, 2011 seven policemen were killed and several others injured when a group of gunmen opened fire on the bus carrying policemen in Korangi’s Chakra Goth.

One of the suspects, Gul Muhammad, has filed a bail petition in the court. Gul Muhammad is a member of the MQM.

His lawyer argued that the bail should be granted as the police have not been presenting the witnesses in the case. An anti-terrorism court has been hearing it.

The SHC top judge expressed anger at the slow progress and summoned Sindh police chief.

“If the police are unable to present witnesses, then who can we expect justice from?” he remarked.

 
 
 

