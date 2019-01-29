Sindh High Court summons IG, chief secretary in school vans case

January 29, 2019

The Sindh High Court issued on Tuesday notices to the chief secretary, transport secretary, IG and traffic AIG in a school vans case. 

They have been summoned on January 30, Wednesday.

The transport secretary said that parents are sending their children to school on their own responsibility.

The petitioner said that no steps have been taken by the government despite the notification.

Schools vans are also not allowed to use CNG cylinders anymore. On January 25, a driver and a child received minor injuries after a school van caught fire in Zaman Town in Karachi’s Korangi.

Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah had ordered a fitness check of all school vans and ordered the transport permits of all unfit vans to be cancelled.

Related: Karachi parents to pick and drop their children as school van drivers go on strike

The van drivers, however, don’t think this is fair. The All Karachi School and Colleges Van Association staged a protest against this new rule on Thursday. Parents of schoolchildren had to drop their children themselves.

The crackdown started after six children were injured after their school van caught fire in Karachi on January 5. The van, which belonged to Madrassa Usman bin Affan, caught fire near the Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town. There were 14 children in the van at the time of the fire.

We cannot put the lives of our children in danger, said Sindh Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah. “We won’t allow school vans on run on CNG cylinders.” He said that those who have a problem with this should go to court.

 

 

 
 
 

