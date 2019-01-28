Sindh High Court schools the director of private schools for not implementing its order

The Sindh High Court came down hard on the director of private schools for not taking action against schools not lowering their fees.

The Supreme Court had ordered all schools charging more than Rs5,000 to reduce their fees by 20% and return the advance summer vacation fees they had charged parents.

The court reprimanded the director of private schools for not taking action and called him incapable.

He has been ordered to implement the court’s directives and present details of the fees returned to the parents at the next hearing.