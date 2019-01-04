Sindh government plans to amend the Local Government Act

The ruling party in Sindh, the PPP, has decided to amend the Sindh Local Government Act in an attempt to seek powers to remove the city mayor and districts chairpersons.

After the amendment, the elected local government councils will reportedly be able to remove the mayor and district chairperson through a simple majority.

According to the current law, the mayor and district chairperson can only be removed by a two-third majority.

A draft of the proposed amendment will be presented before the Sindh Cabinet in a day or two. The ruling party is also planning to table a low confidence motion against the mayors and chairpersons in various districts.

The MQM-Pakistan has expressed concern over the government’s decision to amend the Act.

In a statement issued on Friday, a spokesperson for the MQM-P said that the powers of the local government departments have been curbed and the Sindh government wants to grab the remaining authority of the departments.