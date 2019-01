Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was fined for speeding on M-2 motorway near Kallar Kahar on Wednesday.

The motorway police said that the governor’s vehicle was driving at 136 km/h. Patrolling officer Adnan Munir fined the Sindh governor.

Imran Ismail paid his Rs750 fine and appreciated the performance of the motorway police