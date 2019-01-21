Sindh government to auction off its old vehicles, announces information adviser Murtaza Wahab

The CM's adviser on law, anti-corruption and information, Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered a crackdown against vehicles with fake number plates. He was speaking to the media after a meeting presided over by the CM.He made it clear that the misuse of government number plates is unacceptable.Talking about the Sahiwal shooting, which claimed the lives of four people, Wahab said no institution should be spared when it comes to accountability. To avoid such incidents, every institution should be held accountable, he said. The information adviser was referring to the Counter-Terrorism Department's involvement in the deaths of the four people.The power crisis in Karachi and jail reforms were also discussed during the meeting. Wahab said that Sindh is the first province to work on a law for jail reforms.