‘Sindh government must demolish 500 buildings in Karachi’

The Supreme Court wants the Sindh government to act immediately to improve the infrastructure in Karachi.

At least 500 buildings in Karachi must be demolished, remarked Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing the case at Karachi Registry on Thursday.

The court ordered the Sindh government should call a cabinet meeting and submit a report in two weeks. The top court wants the city’s master plan too. Justice Ahmed said that the court wants the master plan, which was approved in 1960.

“Karachi’s infrastructure has been destroyed,” said Justice Ahmed. “All the institutions are equally responsible for this.” Experts should be consulted to improve the situation. “Please tell the court how the illegal buildings can be demolished.”

The judge said that there will be no compromise on an inch of land in Karachi. “No matter who is behind the construction, but the government is responsible for demolishing them,” he remarked.

“Tipu Sultan Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, and Kashmir Road have been destroyed.” Sharae Faisal had trees on both sides, now there are only buildings, he said. Electricity wires and cables have ruined the city’s beauty.

“The city has been destroyed and no one cares,” he said. The judge said that Sindh government should consult London Mayor Sadiq Ahmed on how to run a city. Everyone wants property in the UK, US, and Canada.

He said that the Lines Area should be demolished and multi-story buildings should be built to accommodate the people.

On Tuesday, the court had ordered the authorities to submit a report on the encroachments in the city. It was told the officers club of the water board employees and a wedding hall in the area has been demolished.

The advocate general said that encroachments couldn’t be removed from near Qayyumabad which was allocated for Jam Sadiq Park. He remarked that the park was only announced by the former prime minister, but the space for it was never allocated. Now, there are many buildings and a superstore there.

The bench rejected the report. Justice Ahmed remarked that the advocate general is only a “puppet” and that someone else is pulling his strings.