Sindh government hands over 20 USAID-funded schools to Sukkur IBA, TCF

The Sindh government and education management organisations (EMO) have signed an agreement to operate 20 schools constructed under the United States Agency for International Development-funded Sindh Basic Education Programme (SBEP).

Under the agreement, the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration will manage nine newly-constructed schools and 17 priority schools under the Sukkur and Larkana district packages.

The Citizens Foundation will manage 11 newly-constructed schools and eight priority schools under the Dadu and Kamber-Shahdadkot district packages.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, USAID Deputy Mission Director for Sindh and Balochistan John Smith-Sreen and Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah were present during the signing ceremony at the Chief Minister House. Senior officials from the US government, Sindh education department, SBEP partners and representatives from civil society organisations also attended the ceremony.

Sindh Schools Education Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervaiz and two selected EMOs – Sukkur IBA and TCF – inked the agreements to manage these schools for 10 years.

The Sindh CM said USAID was contributing $159.2 million to the project while the Sindh government would provide $10 million.

He added that the project aimed to increase and sustain student enrolment in primary, middle, and secondary public schools in selected areas of the province with a special focus on bringing back girls who have dropped out of school.