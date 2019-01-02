Sindh government cannot be ‘razed’ like one of Saddar shops: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh government cannot be ‘demolished’ like one of the restaurants in Karachi’s Saddar, said Murtaza Wahab while referring to the claims of some PTI leaders that they can topple PPP’s government in the province.

The adviser to CM Sindh on information, law, and anti-corruption was speaking to the media on Wednesday.

He said that PTI ministers confessed to stealing Sindh’s water on the assembly’s floor. “Sindh didn’t get its due share of water even after five months. They [PTI leaders lied to the people of Karachi to get votes.” Wahab blamed the government of giving it gas problems too.

On December 15, gas supply in the province was resumed after a week of closure. They were closed because of a shortage of gas supply in the city. “A minister was sent to Sindh after the people started complaining,” said Wahab. He remarked that Karachi is running Pakistan.

The government should start working according to the Constitution, he said.

The PPP and PTI have been engaging in a war of words since the JIT report in fake accounts case revealed damning evidence against PPP leaders. All 172 people named in the report have been placed on the Exit Control List, including Sindh’s chief minister. To make matters worse, PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman said that PTI has enough numbers to take down PPP government in Sindh.