Sindh Food Authority seals factory, imposes Rs50,000 fine on Karachi restaurant

January 2, 2019

Photo: AFP

The Sindh Food Authority sealed on Wednesday a factory making bakery items during a raid in Karachi’s Malik Anwar Goth. The factory did not meet the authority’s cleanliness standards.

Meanwhile, a Rs50,000 fine was imposed on a restaurant in Gulberg for reprocessing used oil. During the raid at the factory, it was found that the trays being used to bake had rusted and open oil was being used. The production units were found to be full of dirt.

On December 29, the SFA sealed two home-based factories and a warehouse during raids in Karachi’s Aram Bagh.

The factories were manufacturing butter using harmful chemicals. Samples obtained during the raid were sent to laboratories for testing.

Related: The meat served in Karachi’s restaurants is never checked

The warehouse was sealed for storing substandard imported meat and for not providing any legal documents for its business.

 
 


