Sindh does away with 100-year-old penal Prison Act, approves new draft law

The Sindh Cabinet has discarded a 100-year-old law – the Prison Act of 1894 – and introduced a new draft law – the Sindh Prisons and Correction Act, 2019 – in its place.

During a cabinet meeting on Monday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the new Act needs to be made in accordance with the “purpose of the prison system.”

He described the purpose as a system that contributes to the maintenance and protection of a just, peaceful and safe society by enforcing sentences given by the courts and confining all prisoners in safe custody.

In this process, he said, it should be ensured that the prisoners’ fundamental rights are provided and that they are assisted in rehabilitation and their reintegration into society as law abiding citizens.

Briefing the cabinet about the problems in the previous Prison Act of 1894, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir said it was primarily punitive in nature and lacked certain aspects such as reformation, adequate security, clarity on policy and management and a core focus on development of prison human resources.

Prisons Minister Nasir Shah explained the salient features of the draft act. It has 14 chapters and 84 sections in which the purpose of the prison system, basic principles and definitions have been given clearly.

One of the chapters deals with the idea of lawful custody under which under-trial prisoners are to be treated differently from convicted prisoners. The admission process, rights of inmates, security classification from high, medium to low, introduction of a biometric system and rights to a lawyer and legal aid are given in this chapter.

It also has clauses on adequate diet provision, such as the needs of the patients, pregnant women, children and religious requirements.

Another chapter deals with the well-being of prisoners. It includes initiatives such as paid employment opportunities, educational and vocational training, access to health facilities and social and psychological services.

The cabinet discussed the draft and approved it. A committee was formed under the prisons minister, Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh and law adviser to give final touch ups to the draft law and send it to the Sindh Assembly in seven days.