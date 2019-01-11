Shopkeepers displaced during anti-encroachment drive will be given alternative space through a lucky draw

January 11, 2019

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has announced that the 1,500 displaced shopkeepers affected by the anti-encroachment operation will be allotted alternative space through a raffle in the coming weeks.  

No definite date of the lucky draw has been announced yet. “As per the Supreme Court order, all the encroachment on the storm water drains have to be cleared,” he said while speaking to SAMAA TV on its programme Awaaz.

“The matter of Urdu Bazaar has been resolved; their committee will be working with our teams to remove the encroachments voluntarily,” he added.

He remarked that the Supreme Court has ordered that if there is a building or house built on land belonging to a park, its residents should be given 30 days’ notice before being evicted.

 
 


