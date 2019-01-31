Shopkeepers blame short circuit for fire that damaged two stores at Pakistan Chowk in Karachi

January 31, 2019




Shopkeepers and the police are blaming K-Electric’s slow response for the damaged caused by a fire that broke out at a store at Pakistan Chowk in Karachi.

A fire erupted at a printing shop at Pakistan Chowk on Thursday. Shopkeepers who were at the site said it was because of a short circuit.

The fire spread to a second shop and both sustained significant damage by the time the fire department managed to extinguish the blaze.

The shopkeepers blame K-Electric for the fire breaking out in the first place. They say a series of short circuits occurred, causing the fire to spread.

Related: Woman injured after fire breaks out at cylinder shop in Karachi’s Clifton

The duty officer at the Aram Bagh police station, Shaukat, said they called K-Electric multiple times when the fire broke out, yet the utility provider’s team arrived at the scene very late. If K-Electric had come earlier, the damage wouldn’t have been as bad, said the policeman.

The fire was controlled with the help of two fire tenders.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

When it rains it pours: Temperatures drop after rainfall in Karachi, Lahore

January 31, 2019 9:37 am

PTI MPA offers to pay Rs25,000 to Karachi robber in exchange for his stolen documents

January 30, 2019 7:14 pm

Case registered against three Karachi shopkeepers for selling stolen mobile phones

January 30, 2019 4:08 pm

Doctors threaten to march towards CM House as protests at Sindh’s public hospitals enter their third day

January 30, 2019 12:21 pm

CTD arrests seven suspected members of banned militant outfits in Sindh

January 30, 2019 12:12 pm

Case registered after Rs6.5m stolen from private bank in Karachi’s Defence

January 30, 2019 11:25 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.