Shopkeepers blame short circuit for fire that damaged two stores at Pakistan Chowk in Karachi

A fire erupted at a printing shop at Pakistan Chowk on Thursday. Shopkeepers who were at the site said it was because of a short circuit.The fire spread to a second shop and both sustained significant damage by the time the fire department managed to extinguish the blaze.The shopkeepers blame K-Electric for the fire breaking out in the first place. They say a series of short circuits occurred, causing the fire to spread.The duty officer at the Aram Bagh police station, Shaukat, said they called K-Electric multiple times when the fire broke out, yet the utility provider’s team arrived at the scene very late. If K-Electric had come earlier, the damage wouldn’t have been as bad, said the policeman.The fire was controlled with the help of two fire tenders.