Sheikh Rasheed started politics by gambling, claims Rana Sanaullah

“What did Sheikh Rasheed have before 1985?” asked Sanaullah. “He was penniless.”He [Rasheed] was elected an MNA after 1985 and started his political and business life with gambling, he claimed.The PML-N leader said that former SP Zulfiqar Cheema in his book Do Tok had confirmed what he is saying about Rasheed.“He [Cheema] raided Rasheed's training camp near Fateh Jang,” Sanaullah said, adding that gamblers were arrested from the place and gambling money was seized.Sanaullah urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to form a JIT to investigate Rasheed.“I also have evidence and witnesses, which I will present,” Sanaullah said. “But first Zulfiqar Cheema should be asked about it because he is a neutral witness.”