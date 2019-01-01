Sheikh Rasheed started politics by gambling, claims Rana Sanaullah

January 1, 2019




Senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has alleged that Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed was running a gambling den in the guise of a training camp for Kashmiri refugees in 1985.

“What did Sheikh Rasheed have before 1985?” asked Sanaullah. “He was penniless.”

He [Rasheed] was elected an MNA after 1985 and started his political and business life with gambling, he claimed.

The PML-N leader said that former SP Zulfiqar Cheema in his book Do Tok had confirmed what he is saying about Rasheed.

“He [Cheema] raided Rasheed's training camp near Fateh Jang,” Sanaullah said, adding that gamblers were arrested from the place and gambling money was seized.

Sanaullah urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to form a JIT to investigate Rasheed.

“I also have evidence and witnesses, which I will present,” Sanaullah said. “But first Zulfiqar Cheema should be asked about it because he is a neutral witness.”
 
 


