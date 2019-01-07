Shehryar Afridi says action will be taken against anyone caught with drugs, even his ‘nephew’

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi has said that action will be taken against anyone caught with drugs, even if it’s his ‘nephew’.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Afridi said his father married thrice and that he is from a big family. When a journalist asked him whether Talal Nadir Afridi, who was arrested on drug charges on December 11, was his nephew, Afridi said whoever he is, action will be taken against him according to the law.

Talal was arrested along with three other young men on December 11 in Attock for possessing 507 grammes of hashish.

The police flagged the young men’s car down but they refused to stop and, after a chase, they were caught. The police found the drugs in the car and registered an FIR against them.

Talal told the police his current address was House 3 in the Minister’s Enclave in Islamabad and that his father’s name is Farrukh Jamal Afridi.

Geo News reported that Talal is Afridi’s nephew.

Afridi has been a vocal opponent of recreational drug use among young people and has claimed that 75% of schoolgirls in Islamabad do drugs.